Passed away peacefully at Eventide Nursing home in Niagara Falls on Saturday July 18, 2020 at the age of 81. Dear Husband of the late Edna Benyo (2007). Loving and devoted father of Steven (Nancy) Benyo of Oakville and Yvonne Benyo (Jim Diodati) of Niagara Falls. Cherished and beloved Papa of Eric and Sarah Benyo and Olivia, Mya and Jimmy Diodati. Fondly remembered by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Richard and Margaret Glushkoff and nephew Ryan (Tui) and their children Ayden and Finley. Steve was a vivacious and dedicated teacher, fondly remember by many teaching Math at Carmel Elementary School. He then took his love of teaching and serving others to become an Elementary School Principal with Welland County Separate School Board / Niagara Catholic District School Board. He served as a principal at St. Peter & Paul, St. John Bosco, St. Andrew, St. Gabriel and ended his career as a Principal of Sacred Heart Elementary School. After his retirement he went on to become "outback Steve" working at the St. John Outdoor Centre for many years. Steve was known for coining the phrase "we got the spirit" when he was principal. He will be remembered by his family and friends by being a man full of energy, spirit, infectious enthusiasm and strong work ethic. Steve was known for his generous spirit, building large camp fires, camping, taking copious pictures of family and friends, hosting Super Bowl parties and cooking epic portions of Hungarian dishes for any who wanted them. We are so grateful to the amazing staff of Eventide Nursing Home especially Major Renee who supported Steve and his family during his final weeks and days with great love and compassion. Thank you also to Dr. P. McGarry for his most compassionate care of our father. Friends are invited to call at the Patterson Funeral Home at 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Visitation will be held on Tuesday July 21, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. with a celebration and vigil of Steve's life to be held at the Patterson Funeral Home Chapel, Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Cremation to follow with internment at a later date at Fairview Cememetary. In memory of Steve, donations to the Salvation Army Eventide Home or Steve Ludzick Foundation would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com