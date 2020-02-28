|
Unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home at 37 years of age. Beloved son of Leonard and Claudette, dear dad of Damien, Bryan and Keira. Dear brother of Michael (Chelsey), Daniel (Sarah) the late Kevin. Partner of Nicole. He will be remembered by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Cremation will take place. A private family gathering will be held. Memorial donations can be made to the . Please share your condolences and memories at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 28, 2020