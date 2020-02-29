Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
(905) 562-5454
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan SAWATSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan BScN (Robinson) SAWATSKY RN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan BScN (Robinson) SAWATSKY RN Obituary
Susan left our world peacefully in her home on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the age of 65, in Niagara Falls. Beloved wife of Keith for over 40 wonderful years, eleven days shy of their 41st wedding anniversary. She will always be his Sweetie Pie TTA. Devoted Mother of Matthew and Adam (Meghan). Step Mother to Monica and Cheryl. She will fondly be remembered by her grandkids Eric, Austin, Brittney, Alice and Jackson. Much loved and sorely missed sister to Donald (Kim), David (Fran) and Cathy Robins (Bill, Deceased). Sister-in-law to Ken (Sandy), Mike (Susan) and Barry. Survived by countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Susan had a long career as an ICU nurse at the St. Catharines General Hospital. The family will be received at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St. Vineland, on Tuesday, March 3 from 2-4 and 6-8p.m. Funeral Service in the chapel on Wednesday, March 4 at 11:00a.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to any cancer would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -