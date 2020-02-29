|
Susan left our world peacefully in her home on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the age of 65, in Niagara Falls. Beloved wife of Keith for over 40 wonderful years, eleven days shy of their 41st wedding anniversary. She will always be his Sweetie Pie TTA. Devoted Mother of Matthew and Adam (Meghan). Step Mother to Monica and Cheryl. She will fondly be remembered by her grandkids Eric, Austin, Brittney, Alice and Jackson. Much loved and sorely missed sister to Donald (Kim), David (Fran) and Cathy Robins (Bill, Deceased). Sister-in-law to Ken (Sandy), Mike (Susan) and Barry. Survived by countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Susan had a long career as an ICU nurse at the St. Catharines General Hospital. The family will be received at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St. Vineland, on Tuesday, March 3 from 2-4 and 6-8p.m. Funeral Service in the chapel on Wednesday, March 4 at 11:00a.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to any cancer would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 29, 2020