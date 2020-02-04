|
Susan "Sue" Dakin, 60, of Welland has passed away peacefully on Feb 1, 2020 with her family by her side after a sudden and short fight with Lung Cancer. She is predeceased by her parents Wilfred (Jiggy) and Lois Dakin, as well as her dog Jake. Sue is survived by her husband Harold Boudreault, children Jason and Erinn Leeming, Stefanie and Rick Bertrand and Jesse Dakin (Jessica Cote) as well as her grandchildren Marissa (John), Jadyn, Jackson, Gaige, Benjamin, Kenzie and Grayson. Also survived by her siblings Linda Dakin (Steve), Jim Dakin (Lorie) and John Dakin (Jean). Sue was a strong, hard-working, courageous woman that always put everyone else first. Her love for Harold, Jason, Stefanie, Jesse and all her grand-kids was like no other. She took pride in always ensuring we knew she was there for us, no matter what. She will also be missed by her puppies, Polly and Rocket, her family in both Ontario and Quebec, as well as the many special branches of her family tree that she always treated as her own. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Sue's family invites all for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 29th, at L'Auberge Richelieu-Welland at 2 p.m. The family extends sincere thanks for all the support and amazing services they have received from everyone with the Niagara Health System in both St. Catharines and Port Colborne. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 4, 2020