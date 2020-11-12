Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved wife of Carl Thomas for 25 years. Cherished mother of Jeremy (Kelly) Dickson and stepmother of Adam (Marie) Thomas and Matthew Thomas. Dear daughter of Sheila and the late Geoff Orchard. Loving nana of Emily, Zachary, Spencer, Nikki, Chelsea and Erin. Sister of David (Brenda) Orchard and the late Craig Orchard. Sister-in-law of Angela Thomas. Dear aunt of Amanda and Sarah. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Sue's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com