It is with heavy hearts that the family of Susan Isabel Haag announce her unexpected passing at Georgian Bay Hospital - Midland on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 68 years young. Forever loved and greatly missed by her husband Peter of 39 years. Much loved mother of Adam and Jordan (predeceased in 2002), and her parents Norma and Donald Alsop. Dear sister of Beth Krupa, and brother Alan Alsop. Missed by her nieces and nephews Jennifer, Gordon, Hillary and Taylor. Susan had a vibrant and charming personality much admired and enjoyed by her many friends. Keeping in daily contact both personally and with her I-Pad usually at her side, she much enjoyed sharing humorous cartoons and witticisms to start the morning. If by chance she missed a day a flurry of E-mails and phone calls would begin inquiring where they were. Susan also enjoyed travelling with husband Peter to numerous parts of the world later to enjoy again through the many photographs taken during those adventures. In keeping with Susan's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Canadian Wildlife Federation. Online condolences may be shared at www.pelhamfuneralhome.ca