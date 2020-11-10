Passed away at Oakwood Park Lodge on Sunday November 8, 2020 at the age of 89. Predeceased by her loving husband Bernard (2012) and dearly loved mother of Joan (Paul) Moore and Andrew Korten. Loving grandmother of Elena DeGroot, Kathryn (Jayson) Coon and Nancy DeGroot, James (Leigh) and Bernie (Kristy) Korten and great-grandmother of Violet and Benjamin Korten and Owen and Isaac Coon. Dear sister of Joe (Gerda) Boers and sister-in-law of Albert Korten and Margaret Korten and Gerald (Nell) Korten. Predeceased by her brothers Jan (the late Anna) Boers, Andrew Boers, sister Margaret (the late Bas) VanLierop and brothers-in-law Henry (Hermein), Nell, John, Johan, Willem and Gerrit. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. for a Funeral Service in celebration of her life on Wednesday at 12 pm. Interment will follow at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens, Fonthill. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com