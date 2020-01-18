|
|
Peacefully with her loving family at her side at Hospice Niagara in St. Catharines. Beloved wife of Robert Holland. Loving mother of three daughters, Stephanie (Brad) Schertzing, Kaleigh (Wesley) Crowe, Samantha (Ian) Otto and Gigi to three grandchildren, Remington, Riley and Wesley. Daughter of Don and Marlene Gregoire, sister of Cathie (Gary) Price, Donna (Bob) Martens, Linda (Steve) Ingham, John (Sherry), David (Lynsey), daughter-in-law of Bob Holland and sister-in-law to Patty Holland. Susan will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. Relatives and friends will be received at BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME 2 Regent Street, Thorold on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. A funeral liturgy outside of mass will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. with private burial at Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice Niagara. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 18, 2020