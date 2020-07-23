It is with heavy hearts that the family of Susan Melissa Murphy announce her passing on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in her 69th year. Susan leaves behind her beloved husband of 44 years, Ronald. Susan will be sadly missed by her children Patrick (Kelly) and Kerri (Lucas) Lubinskyj, and her grandchildren Iszak, Kohl, Milo, "adoptive" granddaughter Jodie-Leigh, and her daughter Clarice. Susan is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Iris Wetherup, and her sister Cathy Myhill (Ron). Susan was a remarkable, hard working woman. She was warm and kind hearted, and always ready to lend a hand. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr Scher, nurses Tracy, and Krystal, and the PSW's that helped us through this difficult time. The Murphy family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence St. Port Colborne on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 2-4 pm. and 6-8 p.m. There will be a private family funeral service at a later date. Cremation will follow the service. As per Ontario COVID-19 Regulations, attendance is limited to 30% of the building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our staff and guests. All guests attending MUST wear a mask. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Canada. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca