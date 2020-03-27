|
Passed peacefully at Linhaven Home, St. Catharines on Thursday, March 26, 2020, Susie Kofink, aged 85 years. Wife of the late John Rempel (1992) and August Kofink (2011). Dear mother of Robert (Rona-Leigh) Rempel, Jeff (Lucille) Rempel, Jennifer (George) Hulme, Kim Rempel and 78 foster children. Grandmother of Cory (Ashlee) Rempel, Clayton (Alexandra) Rempel, Celine Rempel and Katelyn Rempel. Also survived by a brother Harry (Toots) Enns, sister-in-law Kathy Wall and by many nieces and nephews. Susie was predeceased by a daughter, Kimberly (1965), sisters Anne Sawatzky, Katharine Klippenstein, Maria Wiebe, Gertrude Hamm and brothers Frank Enns and Peter Enns. Due to current circumstances cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to F.A.C.S. Niagara would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 27, 2020