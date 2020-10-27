1/1
Suy-Woo (Chung) WONG
Born in Cuba on April 6, 1923, Suy-Woo Wong passed away peacefully at the Niagara Health Hospital - St. Catharines Site on Saturday, October 24th,2020 in her 97th year. She has been reunited with her beloved husband Wilfred Wong (1991) and her son Lloyd (1994). She is survived by her children Henry and his wife Christina Wong, Yee-Ling Wong and her partner Roger, Ronald Wong, Eugene and his wife Kristian Wong, all of St. Catharines. Grandmother to Ken, Lesa, Wendy, Justin, Amy, Ryan, Marissa, Bing, Jared, Cory, Melanie, Kyle, Jordan, Kaitlin. Great-grandmother to Isla, Ving, Erica, Nicholas, Kingston, Dylan, Holden, Hunter, Sebastian, Joaquim, Mila, Bodhi, Xavier and Thelonious. Suy-Woo moved to China as a child and later to Hong Kong before settling permanently in Canada. Along with her late husband, she was the owner of Cosy Restaurant on Lake Street and was the glue that held the family together. Mrs. Wong is resting at BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara Street, St. Catharines. A public visitation (observing Covid-19 protocol procedures) will take place on Thursday, October 25, 2020 from 12 - 1 p.m. A private funeral will follow. Burial will take place at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.butlerniagara.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
(905) 646-6322
