Suzanne 1945-2020 BISSON

Suzanne 1945-2020 BISSON Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Suzanne Bisson (née Marois) on February 26, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife of Zoel. Cherished mother of Daniel (Barb) and Angèle Bisson. Loving daughter of Armandine (late Alphonse). She will be sadly missed by her two grandchildren; Jenna and Griffin. Keeping with Suzanne's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will welcome their family and friends at the WELLAND FUNERAL HOME 827 East Main Street, Welland on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Paroisse du Sacré Coeur 72 Empire St., Welland, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. Private interment will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Walker Family Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 29, 2020
