Suzanne DOKTORCIK

Peacefully with her daughter by her side, Suzanne passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Tabor Manor, in her 98th year. Loving mother and best friend of Helen (Tony) Muratori. Cherished Grandma of David (Linda) Muratori and Marc Muratori, and great-grandmother of William, Katherine, Emily and Ava. She is survived by her sister Mary Sayban and several nieces and nephews. Suzanne was predeceased by her husband Joseph (1969) and by her son Donny (2008). A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Tabor Manor. Cremation has taken place and arrangements are entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). A Celebration of Suzanne's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be given to the Schizophrenia Society of Ontario. Online condolences may be shared on Suzanne's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 2, 2020.
