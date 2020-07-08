Suzanne Elizabeth Christenson (nee Fugere) 69 passed away peacefully at Woodlands of Sunset Nursing Home on Monday, June 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents LeRoy and Elizabeth Fugere, as well as her brother Michael Fugere. Suzanne is survived by her husband of 46 years, Noel (Chris) Christenson; her son John (Vanessa) Christenson; daughter Cheryl (Tim) Hubler; sister Virginia Henneman; grandchildren Jack Christenson, Sam Christenson, and Jesse Hubler; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. In keeping with Suzanne's wishes cremation has taken place. A funeral mass at St. Ann Church, Fenwick will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be placed at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca