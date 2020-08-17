It is with profound sadness that the family of Suzanne Margaret McInnes announce her passing on Thursday, August 13th at Hamilton General Hospital in her 56th year. Suzanne was born on December 22, 1964 to devoted parents George and Carol McInnes. After her mother passed away in 1973, Suzanne's father married Lorene (Lori) who lovingly raised Suzanne and her siblings as her own. Dear sister of John (Nancy) McInnes and Andrea (Allen) MacDougall. Devoted aunt of Gavin and Claire MacDougall and Matthew and Madelyn McInnes. Cherished niece of Marion (Bruce) Luke, David (Gail) McCutcheon, Ron (Debbie) McCutcheon, and Tom (Kathy) Algoe. Survived by many cousins. Suzanne's life may have been cut short, but she touched the hearts of so many while she was with us. Her friends held a very special place in her heart and she considered them to be extensions of her family. She will be greatly missed by her faithful dog Coal. Predeceased by her mother Carol McCutcheon, her father George McInnes, and grandparents Edna McCutcheon, Doug McCutcheon, Margaret McInnes, Norman Algoe and Marie Algoe. Suzanne was born in Niagara Falls and attended Brock University where she received her Honours Bachelor's Degree in Geography. She was an accomplished member of the Ontario Professional Planners Institute for 25 years and held planning positions with Halton Region, the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority and the City of Burlington. Suzanne was a devoted volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada. Suzanne recently retired from professional life in December 2019 and moved from Niagara back to the city of Hamilton. Suzanne had a quiet demeanor and wonderful sense of humour. She was passionate about cooking, baking, knitting, sewing and gardening. Her inspiration, dedication, guidance and love of life will be missed by both friends and family. There will be a celebration of Suzanne's life to be held at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Loeys-Dietz Syndrome Foundation Canada or Ladybird Animal Sanctuary. Special thanks to Dr. Richard Whitlock, Dr. Natasha Outcharenko, Dr. Craig Ainsworth and the ICU teams at Hamilton General Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Morse & Son Funeral Home, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls, Ontario. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com