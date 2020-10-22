1/1
Suzanne TURCOTTE
It is with deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Sue at the Welland Hospital on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Left to mourn is her husband of 60 years, Renaud, sister Helen (Albe) Lamontagne, brothers Emile (Joanne) Garant and Lucien Garant. Sue will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to niece Kim O'Hara, who was there for her every day and did so much. Predeceased by her parents Alphonse and Maria Garant, brother Jean-Guy, sisters Jeannine (late Germain) Hout, Lorraine (late Raymond) Turcotte, Isabelle (late Armand) Lamontagne, Lucielle O'Hara as well as many Turcotte in-laws. At Sue's request there will be no visitation, cremation has taken place. Suzanne will be remembered by her family at a private service. If so desired, donations to the Welland Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Butler Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca BUTLER (905) 646-6322.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
(905) 646-6322
