It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dad, grandpa and friend "Mr. B" after a brief illness and complications that followed. Our beloved dad and grandpa passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Sunday December 29, 2019 in his 78th year. Beloved husband of the late Marlene Birnie for 46 years. Loving father of Keith and Lynn (Joe) Spano. Dear grandpa of Emma, Grace and Alexander. Brother of the late Bill Birnie, Betty Duff and Beldie Birnie. You fought so hard, oh boy did you try. So many things you tried to say. If only your moving eyebrows and funny faces could talk. You will be missed beyond words. Loved by many "Mr. B." We take comfort in knowing you are finally with the love of your life and many family and friends. Till we meet again, may you rest in peace Dad. We are so fortunate to have been loved by you. Visitation will be held at the George Darte Funeral Home, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. with a funeral service being held Saturday January 4th at 10am. In the funeral home chapel. Burial to follow. Donations in memory of Sydney can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.