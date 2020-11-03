Passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020 at the Welland Hospital at the age of 77. Predeceased by her parents Tancrede and Geraldine and brother Ronald. She will be forever missed by her loving husband John, dear son Dave and adored grandchildren Jason and Ethan. Much loved sister of Diane (Chuck) Lee. She will be forever missed by her aunts Jacqueline Spencer and Mariette Zens, brothers-in-law Jim and Jeff Barwell, sister-in-law Sandra Barwell and her many cousins and friends. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be no visitation or funeral service. There will be a private graveside service at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the C.N.I.B. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca