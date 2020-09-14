Daughter of the late Madeline O`Reilly and the late Bill O`Reilly. Leaves behind her very special friend Lou Barnes, her children John David (Julie), Kristin (Rob) and Karin (Kevin) and her spoiled Shi Tzu Jax. Much loved grandmother of Andrew, Lauren (Michael), Kate and Charlotte and great-grandmother of Kennedy. Dear sister of Janet (Bob), Paddy (Joe) and Rob and stepdaughter of Muriel. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends for her kindness and positive outlook, especially these last few years. Sylvia was an RN by training and owned and operated Wee Care Daycare for more than 30 years. She volunteered with many organizations including; Zonta Club of Niagara Falls, Out of the Cold, and Habitat for Humanity. Special thanks to her many health care providers and especially all the nurses at the Niagara Health System and Hotel Dieu-Shaver who took such good care of her these last three years. Mom was so grateful for the excellent care that she received. A celebration of life will be planned when COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. If you wish to make a memorial donation, please consider the Walker Family Cancer Centre or Project Share. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com