Sylvia WALKER

The family of Sylvia Jean Walker (Hunt) announces with sorrow her unexpected, but peaceful passing at home on Monday, August 10, 2020 in her 77th year. Sylvia will be loved and forever missed by Brian, her husband of 53 years. Loving mother of Barclay (Amanda Bell) and Andrew (Jennifer Mueller). Cherished and doting grandmother of Hannah and Benjamin. Survived by her brother, Len Hunt, and brothers-in-law David, Gordon, and Russell Walker. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much. Predeceased by her parents, Ivan Hunt and Hazel Hunt (Slingerland). Sylvia was born in Niagara Falls and raised in Willoughby on her parents' farm where she developed her love of animals, especially her dogs and horses. Sylvia graduated from McMaster University with a B. Sc. in Nursing. She was one of nineteen students in her class and she remained good friends with many of her classmates for over 50 years. After graduating she embarked on a career in public health nursing in Toronto, Sudbury, and primarily in the Niagara Region. Sylvia was extremely caring and very involved in improving the lives of disadvantaged people. In recognition of her dedication and caring, she received the Marjorie Hiscott Keyes Medal from the Canadian Mental Health Association for her work in community psychiatric nursing. In addition to her work as a nurse, a major passion in her life was the Hope Centre in Welland. She chaired the group responsible for building the first centre on East Main Street and the emergency shelter on Division Street. She continued to volunteer on behalf of the Hope Centre until very recently. After her retirement from Public Health in 1999, Sylvia devoted her time and energy to the Fenwick United Church Women's group and their community outreach programs. Sylvia enjoyed singing and was a long-time member of the church choir. Her organization skills, her compassion as well as her jams and baking will be greatly missed by her church family. Her family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the ICU at Hamilton General Hospital and the wonderful caring staff at the Woolcott Wing of the Welland Hospital, who tended to her until she returned home in April. Special thanks to Dr. Venter for his exemplary care for the past sixteen years. The family also thanks her many caring friends who continued to visit with her and call her during her journey after her heart surgery last year. In keeping with Sylvia's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private interment will be scheduled for a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Fenwick United Church Women or to the Hope Centre, Welland. And whenever you can, do something kind for someone, especially someone in need. She would love that. Online condolences may be shared at pelhamfuneralhome.ca