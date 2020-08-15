Suddenly on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 with her family at her side. Bernice, in her 87th year, passed peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital. Beloved wife of Jim for 35 years. Loving mother of Beth Wurfel (Glen), Grant Currie (Spring) and Sheilagh Currie.Cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Peter), Nick (Stacey), Caileigh (Jason), Spencer, Jade (Chris), Krystal (Keith) and James "little Jimmy" Warner (Laurie) and six great grandchildren. Dear sister of Donna Williamson and Beverly Typer.Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by her first husband James "Bud" Warner and son James "Jimmy" Warner, siblings June Robertson, Keith Allinotte, Genny Paus, Gerald Allinotte and Janice Holditch. Special thanks to the Hamilton General Hospital Cardiac Care Unit. Private family arrangements and burial in Lakeview Cemetery, Thorold. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Walker Family Cancer Centre. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com