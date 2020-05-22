It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Tammy Lynn Brown on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in her 49th year. Loving partner of Todd Looby and devoted mother to Hillary and Danielle. Tammy will be lovingly remembered by her parents Bob and Sue Brown and her sister Jenny (Rob) Jensen and brother Cliff (Yolanda) Brown. Daughter in law to Morris (Julie) Looby, sister in law to Sandra (Brent) Sodtke, Alan (Vicky) Looby. Dear niece to Tom (Rose) Skinner, Richard Brown, Lanny (Audrey) Brown, Elizabeth (Carl) Porritt. She will be fondly remembered by all of her cousins. Tammy loved all her nieces and nephews, Ethan (Kristina) Brown, Tanner Brown, Ashley, Emma and Ryan Jensen, Liam and Grace Sodtke, and William and Paige Looby. Tammy was fortunate to meet her great niece Adelina and loved her to pieces. She was predeceased by her grandparents Ernest (Elsie) Brown and Bill (Alice) Skinner. Tammy was a graduate of E.L. Crossley Secondary School. She graduated from Guelph University with a BA in History. She completed her Masters of Education at Brock University. After graduating from Guelph, she worked at Windsor University as Department Head of Residence Life, before accepting a position in 2007 at Brock University. She was currently the Manager, Residence Admissions and Administration. Tammy was beautiful, kind, caring person who thought of everyone else first, her loss cannot be put into words. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a fund has been set up for the girls at the Royal Bank (Fonthill) #08562-003-502-152-2. A special thank you to the staff at Juravinski Cancer Centre in Hamilton, Walker Family Cancer Clinic, Wellsprings Niagara and the staff at the St. Catharines Hospital Oncology Department for their compassion and care to Tammy in her time of need. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Lampman Funeral Home. www.lampmanfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 22, 2020.