J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
(905) 735-5713
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Grace Christian Reformed Church
660 South Pelham St.
Welland, ON
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace Christian Reformed Church
660 South Pelham St.
Welland, ON
Tammy Lynn (MacDonald) KRAMPS


1970 - 2019
Tammy Lynn (MacDonald) KRAMPS Obituary
1970-2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Tammy on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Welland Hospital. She is survived by her loving companion and best friend, John den Hollander, her daughter, Samantha (T.J.), granddaughter, Shelby and her son Nick (Jannette). Also survived by her parents, Ron and Sharon MacDonald, brothers, Harold (Tamara) and Chad (Tracey). She will be greatly missed by many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and in-laws. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. at Grace Christian Reformed Church (660 South Pelham St. Welland. Memorial Service on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Grace Christian Reformed Church. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Elisha House would be appreciated by the family.
