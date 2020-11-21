1/1
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tammy Pahowski on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Welland Hospital at the age of 60. Another beautiful Angel has earned her wings. Dear sister of Veronica (Ronnie) and Bert Merwitz, Jo Ann and Ed Tronko, Louise Zomok, Carolyn and Fred Fox, Tom and Cheryl Pahowski, and sister-in-law of Barbara Pahowski and Todd Gillow. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mom Doris (1996), dad John (2000), sisters Pat deRuiter (2003), Sherri Pahowski (2020) and Terri Pahowski (1997), and brother John (2000). The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the entire staff of the Welland Hospital-6th Floor East for their care and compassion and her good friend Steve Nichols for his continued friendship and support. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. In honouring Tammy's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. There will be a private family graveside committal service. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 21, 2020.
