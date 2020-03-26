|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Tara Di Egidio on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at NHS - St. Catharines at 50 years of age. Beloved wife of Romolo for 24 years. Cherished mother of Noah and Matthew. Loving daughter to Steven (Mary) MacLeod and Ivy MacLeod and daughter-in-law to Egidio and Maria Di Egidio. Dear sister of Brett (Tanya) MacLeod, Drew MacLeod, Allysn MacLeod and sister-in-law of Mark (Michelle) Di Egidio and Nadia Di Egidio. She will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Tara had worked at F.A.C.S. for many years. A private family gathering will be held at Pleasantview Funeral Home. Interment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Pleasantview Funeral Home will Live Stream the Service on Friday, March 27, 2020 beginning at 2 p.m., please go to: distantlink.com/dlm21.html and enter the Password: Arbor2020 where prompted. Memorial donations can be made to the . Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 26, 2020