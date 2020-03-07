Home

April 10, 1982 - February 27, 2020 It is with saddened hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Tara at The Welland Hospital on February 27, 2020 in her 38th year. Survived by her beautiful children Kayleigh and Lukas, her parents Mel and Dawn, her sisters Carolyn(Derek)Cadden, Darla Taylor, Sherry(Spero)Melingas, and brother Mike Rombough. Fondly remembered by Tim(Michelle&Jaxon)and Stephanie Melingas, Stephen and Ryan Cadden, Jacob Taylor, Jordan and Justin Rombough, Dayle(Nancy)Legros and extended family. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service to celebrate Tara's life will be held at the Merriton Legion, 2 Chestnut St. E. St. Catharines, ON from 1-4pm on March 21, 2020. Memorial donation can be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation. Pleasantview Funeral Home 905-892-1699.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 7, 2020
