It is with broken hearts that our family announces the passing of Tara Louise Simmons at Juravinski Hospital on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the age of 43. True love of Chris Kocis and beloved mom of Gracie and Grier. Loving daughter of Ray and Sue Simmons, treasured granddaughter of Evelyn Simmons (the late Cecil) and the late Cecelia & Walter Bainbridge. A special niece to her late Aunt Mimi. Dear sister of Andrew and cherished aunt of Zaria. Tara will be missed by her many aunts, uncles and cousins in England especially Mary, John, James (Cheryl), Joanne (Paul) and the little ones. Tara was adored by her loving circle of friends as well as coworkers at Niagara Regional Police where she proudly served as a Communicator for 19 years. Visitation will be held at Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel, 39 Court Street St. Catharines (905-685-6584 ) on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 11 am until 1 p.m A celebration of Tara's life will be held in the Chapel at 1pm . In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 5, 2020