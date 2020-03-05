Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel
39 Court Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R 4R8
905-685-6584
Resources
More Obituaries for Tara Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tara Simmons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tara Simmons Obituary
It is with broken hearts that our family announces the passing of Tara Louise Simmons at Juravinski Hospital on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the age of 43. True love of Chris Kocis and beloved mom of Gracie and Grier. Loving daughter of Ray and Sue Simmons, treasured granddaughter of Evelyn Simmons (the late Cecil) and the late Cecelia & Walter Bainbridge. A special niece to her late Aunt Mimi. Dear sister of Andrew and cherished aunt of Zaria. Tara will be missed by her many aunts, uncles and cousins in England especially Mary, John, James (Cheryl), Joanne (Paul) and the little ones. Tara was adored by her loving circle of friends as well as coworkers at Niagara Regional Police where she proudly served as a Communicator for 19 years. Visitation will be held at Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel, 39 Court Street St. Catharines (905-685-6584 ) on Saturday March 7, 2020 from 11 am until 1 p.m A celebration of Tara's life will be held in the Chapel at 1pm . In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -