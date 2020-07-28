Beloved husband and best friend of HOPE (June 6th 2005). Predeceased by his loving parents, Stephen Sr. and Anna. Brothers Stephen Jr., Joseph and sister Margaret. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews. Ted was self employed for over 50 years in Project and Construction Management and Engineering fields. Ted was an avid angler and deep sea Marlin fisherman. He was a regular member of the R.C.L. BR.#17 since 1984 and a life member of the Thorold Legion Conservation Group for over 65 years. Special thanks to the medical staff at the Hamilton General Hospital, cardiac ward, for their professional care and Dr. T.R. Tatzel for his medical and compassionate care for both Ted and Hope for many years. Also, many thanks and gratitude to the caring staff at the Niagara Health System. The family will receive friends at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Wednesday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, July 30th at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Thorold. (Face masks and social distancing required) Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, remembrance of charitable donations to The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto "Herbie Fund" will be gratefully appreciated.



