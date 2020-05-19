It is with heavy hearts the family wishes to announce the passing of their beloved husband, father, nonno, Tedi Barnabi, aka "Tediza"of Grimsby, on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Tedi was the loving husband of 50 years to his wife Tina. Tedi walked into Tina's house when she was 12 years old, on February 16, 1963, and from that moment on true love prevailed and they were inseparable. Tedi was Tina's hero, coming to Canada in 1981 with very little, building a life together and raising their family through hard work, perseverance and faith. Tedi was one in a million, and the best father anyone could ever have to Francesco and his wife Lynn, Davide and his wife Dayna, Victoria Short and her husband Christopher. Proud nonno who adored and was adored by his grandchildren Peyton and Maya Barnabi; Sidney and Matteo Barnabi; and Audrey and Kathryn Short. Tedi provided guidance and wisdom to all of his grandchildren, in all their stages of life. Tedi will be truly missed by his brother Tomislav Peric and his family, and all of his extended family in Italy and Croatia. Tedi had a unique gift of creating lasting impressions on everyone he encountered and will be dearly missed by many friends and his community. He was a "master surgeon of life", able to do anything. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Grimsby, where he volunteered countless hours. Tedi was very passionate about soccer, motorcycles, and Formula 1 racing. At Tedi's request, cremation has taken place and a formal service will occur when suitable. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Canadian Mesothelioma Foundation, or Grimsby Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph's Catholic Church would be appreciated by the Barnabi family and may be made by contacting Ostrander's Funeral Home, 43 Bidwell Street, Tillsonburg (519-842-5221) who have been entrusted with Tedi's arrangments. Friends and relatives are invited to show their support by sending special heartfelt tributes, and hugs from home in memory of Tedi to www.ostrandersfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 19, 2020.