|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Teodor on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Linhaven at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Maria, Father of Alicia, Teresa, the late John, Irene and Elizabeth. Grandfather to Elizabeth, Amelia, Josh, Paige, Domenic, Andrew, Lauren and Maxx and great-grandfather to Audrey, Ian and Emma. He will be missed by his siblings and extended family in Canada and Poland. Teodor was born in Poland and came to Canada after WWII with his wife. He was a respected member of the Canadian Polish Society. Teodor had a heart of gold and always did his best to ensure the well-being of his family here and in Poland. The family would like to thank all the Staff at Linhaven for their care and compassion over the years. Visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. with Rosary being held at 5 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 5 Oblate St., St. Catharines, on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. Cremation will follow Mass. Memorial donations may be made to the Linhaven Home for the Aged. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 22, 2020