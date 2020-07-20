Teresa CRITELLI

Born on November 25, 1920 in Gimigliano, Catanzaro, Italy. Surrounded by her family, Teresa passed away peacefully at home on July 17, 2020 in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Critelli (2003), she will be forever remembered and cherished by her devoted and loving daughters Josie Salvatori (late Reno) and Mary Zelazny (late John). Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Maria Guiseppa Rotella and siblings Elizabeth Angotti (Vincenzo), Tina Rotella and Raffaela Scozzafava (Angelo). Precious grandmother of Angela Corapi (Anthony), Teresa Reich (Michael), Vince Salvatori (Jenna) and Melissa Zelazny. Treasured great-grandmother of Alysia Corapi, Sienna Reich, Sloane and Tye Salvatori. Caring aunt to her niece Sera Paolone (Tom) and nephew Dominic Scozzafava (Jane). Teresa lived for her family. Her presence was a gift to us all. She was happiest when the family she created was near and she was able to spend quality time with the people she loved. We are forever grateful to her for being so perfect. She is loved and deeply missed by everyone. A very special thank you to our dear friend Dr. Alison McTavish and her staff for their outstanding care and devotion over the years. Also, special thanks to Dr. Zimakas and his staff. Teresa is resting at Morse & Son Funeral Home, 5917 Main Street where a private visitation will be held, followed by a private Funeral Mass to be celebrated at St. Ann Church. Rite of Committal and entombment will take place at Fairview Mausoleum. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Under current conditions, laws have been set in place that regulate the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home or church at a given time. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing. Visit thebao.ca
