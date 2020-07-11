SORRENTO, Teresa (nee Del Duca) - We are saddened to announce the passing of Teresa, peacefully, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in her 89th year. Beloved wife, and cherished mother, Teresa is survived by Luigi Sorrento, her husband of 57 years, and their three children, Anna Marie, Paul, and Andreana (wife of John Peter Field). Teresa was blessed with 2 grandchildren, Marie Teresa Field (19 years old) and Jonathan Matthew Field (17 years old). Teresa (nee Del Duca) will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law, Andreana Del Duca, and her nephews, Matteo and Gino Del Duca, and their respective families. Teresa will also be missed by her nephews Matteo Diana of Peschici, and Franco and Renato, near Lecco, Italy. She leaves behind, and is fondly remembered by, her first cousins Carmela Del Duca of Windsor, Ontario, and Irene Marino outside of Rome, Italy, along with many cousins, and extended family and friends, from her birthplace place of Peschici, Italy, a small fishing village off the coast of the idyllic Gargano region of Provincia di Foggia. Predeceased by her brother, Giuseppe Del Duca (October, 2015) of Scarborough, and more recently her sister Loreta (nee Del Duca) Diana, on April 13, 2020 in Peschici, Italy. Teresa emigrated to Canada in 1958, to join her brother and sister-in-law in St. Catharines, Ontario. As an entry-level textile worker, she was initially paid by the piece, but eventually earned her way to becoming the head seamstress and dressmaker for a formal wear shop on St. Paul street, in downtown St. Catharines. Teresa was always a hard worker, and truly enjoyed her work. She was quite dedicated, often working long hours, and even opening and closing the shop herself. She took great pride in doing her job well, and she earned a reputation amongst both her co-workers and the customers as someone of exceptional integrity, skill, and creativity. Teresa's skills were highly sought after for the most important occasions, from bride's maid dresses, to bridal gowns, to custom-made evening wear dresses, and formal wear. She eventually became the shop's production supervisor and had responsibility to meet the shop's tight customer deadlines. She met Luigi through friends while boarding at Tina and Louie Fryer's house on Albert Street and later married in her hometown of Peschici, Italy on March 21st, 1963. They returned to St. Catharines and began their lives here and settled in western St. Catharines. Teresa was a devoted mother, wife, and homemaker, raising her children while her husband Luigi, a skilled electrician, worked shifts at GM. In her youth, and throughout her life, Teresa loved to garden and cook. Her family always enjoyed her awesome home-cooked Italian meals. The family ritual at the end of every summer was to harvest bushels of tomatoes, and basil, and many other vegetables, and prepare jars of homemade tomato sauce. Teresa and her family would fill dozens of canning jars with her delicious homemade tomato sauce, so that they could enjoy her fresh, fruity sauces all through the winter months! Her grandchildren will always remember Nonna's homemade bread and pasta, and her distinctive chicken soup. Teresa was born and raised in Peschici, Italy to her parents Matteo Del Duca and Andreana (nee Marino). Teresa learned well from her father who - though a self-educated, simple man - worked hard, and became the Presidente dell'Ufficio Marinaio of Peschici and later the Treasurer for the municipality of Peschici. He was a well-respected member of his community, and had a reputation for impeccable honesty, such that the local townspeople would seek his guidance in resolving land survey disputes. Her favorite childhood memories were going to "ialillo", her Del Duca generation farmhouse near the beach of Peschici. Nonno Matteo and Nonna Andreana used to farm. They raised their chickens and grew vegetables and daily needs year-round and had a beautiful vineyard and ancient fig trees to climb and collect the ripened figs. It was beautiful "campagnia" and a simple lifestyle while having her extended family and cousins come to enjoy the fresh air by the seaside. Mom cherished her family memories "o iallillo" with all her cousins that were like sisters and brothers growing up together. Pane al pomodoro con olio d'oliva, e pepperoni rostiti was the staple lunch, so fresh, simple and delicious. Teresa's family extends a heartfelt and sincere "thank you" to Doctor Wayne Gruber and the wonderful nurses and caregivers and personal support workers of Saint Elizabeth Health Care caring for mom. In addition, Teresa's family also extends a special thank you to family friend Rosanna, for her care and compassion over these last few months. And, also a special mention for Ronnie, for the coffees, treats, and conversation! Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings, a private family service and entombment will take place at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Teresa's memory can be made to St. Catharines General Hospital. Please share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca