Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Teresita De Leon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresita De Leon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresita De Leon Obituary
passed away peacefully at St. Catharines General Hospital, Ontario, Canada, on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the age of 65. Predeceased by her twin sister Gloria, and her parents Apolonio and Lolita. Beloved sister of Flordeliza, Herman (Edith),Generoso (Virginia), Marie Grace (Rex Russel). All of Manila, Philippines. Will be missed by her best friend Lydia Gorospe Costales and daughter L.J. Special friends, Renyrose Dela Cruz and Ronald Penfound, and her many friends here in Canada. Special thanks to all Doctors, Nurses, staff of Niagara Hospitals and to Volpini family. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life to be announced.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -