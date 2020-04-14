|
passed away peacefully at St. Catharines General Hospital, Ontario, Canada, on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the age of 65. Predeceased by her twin sister Gloria, and her parents Apolonio and Lolita. Beloved sister of Flordeliza, Herman (Edith),Generoso (Virginia), Marie Grace (Rex Russel). All of Manila, Philippines. Will be missed by her best friend Lydia Gorospe Costales and daughter L.J. Special friends, Renyrose Dela Cruz and Ronald Penfound, and her many friends here in Canada. Special thanks to all Doctors, Nurses, staff of Niagara Hospitals and to Volpini family. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life to be announced.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 14, 2020