It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Terrance Edward Saxton on June 25,2020. Survived by his beloved wife Sharon (Sherry) and faithful dog Kaos. Loving father to Stacy (Jesse) and Tanya (Pete). Proud Papa of Dawson, Trinity, Sienna and Penelopy. Cherished by his brother Robert Sr. (Carolyn). Treasured brother-in-law to Mona and Marlene, as well as uncle of many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Elsie and Edward. Terry was a member of the Merritton Legion Branch 138, where he was an avid cribbage player. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortary.ca
. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Ontario Lung Association would be appreciated by the family.