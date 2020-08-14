Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the G.N.G.H. on August 11, 2020 in his 62nd year. Beloved husband of Barbara (née Reeves). Loving father of William (Gillian) and grandpa of Noah. Terry will be sadly missed by his sister Candice; and by his sisters-in-law Suzanne Potts (Tom) and Jane Battocchio. Predeceased by his parents Lyle and Fay Sitts. Cremation has taken place. The Sitts family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence St. Port Colborne on Sunday from 1 - 3 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held in the Armstrong Chapel on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery. As per Ontario COVID-19 Regulations, attendance is limited to 30% of the building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our guests and staff. All guests attending MUST wear a face mask. If you are unable to attend but wish to view the funeral service, a link will be made available on Monday at 11 a.m. Please go to YouTube and type into the search bar - Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Port Colborne Terry Sitts Funeral Service - where you will be able to view the service. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Welland B.I.C. Church. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca