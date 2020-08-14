1/1
Terrance "Terry" SITTS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terrance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the G.N.G.H. on August 11, 2020 in his 62nd year. Beloved husband of Barbara (née Reeves). Loving father of William (Gillian) and grandpa of Noah. Terry will be sadly missed by his sister Candice; and by his sisters-in-law Suzanne Potts (Tom) and Jane Battocchio. Predeceased by his parents Lyle and Fay Sitts. Cremation has taken place. The Sitts family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence St. Port Colborne on Sunday from 1 - 3 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held in the Armstrong Chapel on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery. As per Ontario COVID-19 Regulations, attendance is limited to 30% of the building capacity. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and social distancing for the health and safety of our guests and staff. All guests attending MUST wear a face mask. If you are unable to attend but wish to view the funeral service, a link will be made available on Monday at 11 a.m. Please go to YouTube and type into the search bar - Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Port Colborne Terry Sitts Funeral Service - where you will be able to view the service. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Welland B.I.C. Church. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved