Terrence "Terry" Freamo
1947-05-25 - 2020-05-27
Peacefully in Hospice after a lengthy illness, with his sisters by his side, on May 27, 2020 at the age of 73. Eldest son of Woody and Lily Freamo, both deceased. Dear Brother of Peter Freamo, Linda Freamo (Mark Keill) and Michelle Seguin (Ron). Cherished Uncle to Amanda Freamo, Trevor Freamo (Cailey), Connor Keill, Brittany Seguin, Brooke Seguin and Great Uncle to Ellie. Many thanks to the wonderful staff and volunteers of the Hospice Niagara where Terry spent his last months. A private service will be held by the family at a later date. Donations to Hospice Niagara would be appreciated by the family.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 15, 2020.
