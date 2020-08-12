Mary Teresa (Terri) McIntee (nee Maney) Terri passed peacefully from this life the evening of August 5th after a long, well fought battle. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family during her lengthy illness. A beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and friend. Terri was born in St. Catharines on June 5th, 1964 to the late Raymond and Mary Margaret Maney. She was the youngest of 5, but held her own in the bustling family. She married the love of her life, Walter in 1984 and was blessed with one son, Timothy. Terri's pride and joy were her grandchildren Michael and Brody and was thrilled to learn another baby was on the way. Terri was full of life and loved having big family get togethers at her place. She spent hours preparing meals and always made sure everyone was well fed. You could always stop by for a tea and a chat that always ended up with laughter and a bit of gossip. She was a very special Aunt who made all her nieces and nephews feel loved. Terri always had room on her chair for snuggles with her grandsons and whoever else would climb in. Terri is survived by her devoted husband Walter. Her adoring son Timothy (Candice) and their children Michael, Brody and a new baby expected late this year. Her 4 loving siblings Darlene (late Richard) Hoadley, Cheryl (Raymond) Villeseche, Lynn (Erik) Anderson and Chris (Dorsey) Maney. She is also fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews and their families. Because of Covid restrictions, a small family celebration of life will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Niagara would be greatly appreciated



