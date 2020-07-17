It is with great sadness that the family of Terry James Wiggins announce his passing on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in his 71st year at the Welland General Hospital. Terry will be forever missed and loved by his wife and best friend of 47 years Shirley "Bird" nee Hogue, daughter Lori "his Rock" and son-in-law Adam. Terry's happiest moments were spending time with his precious granddaughters Jayme "Pretty Woman" and Jaydin "Lil Henry". Terry will also be sadly missed by his brother Gary Wiggins (Ginny) and several brothers-in-law, sisters[in[law, neices, neph-ews and friends. Predeceased by his parents Fred and Audrey Wiggins. Cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations to Port Cares in memory of Terry would be greatly appreciated from the family. "Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
"U GOT THIS DAD"