1/1
Terry James WIGGINS
1950-03-09 - 2020-07-16
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Terry James Wiggins announce his passing on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in his 71st year at the Welland General Hospital. Terry will be forever missed and loved by his wife and best friend of 47 years Shirley "Bird" nee Hogue, daughter Lori "his Rock" and son-in-law Adam. Terry's happiest moments were spending time with his precious granddaughters Jayme "Pretty Woman" and Jaydin "Lil Henry". Terry will also be sadly missed by his brother Gary Wiggins (Ginny) and several brothers-in-law, sisters[in[law, neices, neph-ews and friends. Predeceased by his parents Fred and Audrey Wiggins. Cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations to Port Cares in memory of Terry would be greatly appreciated from the family. "Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca "U GOT THIS DAD"


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved