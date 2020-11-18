It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Terry MacDonald on May 7, 2020 peacefully in St. Catharines General Hospital at the age of 79. Terry is the loving husband of Ruth Dallas and proud father of Brett, Scott, Andrea (George) and Jodie (Curtis). Terry will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Trysten, Grace and Cameron whom were the light of his life. He will be following their every move from his watchful eye in heaven. Terry is also survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, nieces, cousins and other family and friends. Terry had a love for cars, planes and flying throughout his life. He served in the Royal Canadian Air Force for 28 years, then flew commercial aircraft until his retirement. This passion for flying brought Terry to see all corners of the world. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Scapular Church, 6557 Thorold Stone Road, Niagara Falls on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Paul MacNeil as Celebrant. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne, Ontario. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Terry can be made to the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 613 Poppy Fund. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com