Passed away peacefully at the Welland Hospital on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 64. Lovingly missed by his wife of 43 years Charlotte (nee Spek). Beloved father of Jeremy, Justin, Jesse (Andrea) and Shari (Toby). Cherished grandfather of Austin, Braden, Tyler, Cayden, Lillian and Carter. Dear son of James and brother of David (Deb). Terry has joined his mother Florence Edith, and brothers Lloyd and Don in heaven. Terry was a hard-working man who worked with his hands at many jobs throughout his life. He was the most fulfilled when he was in the structural moving business with his company Edsall Building Movers. Terry's hands were always busy and his family and friends knew that they could count on him whenever they needed something done. Terry's life was dedicated to his children, for whom there was nothing he wouldn't do. Family and friends will be received at the PEDLAR FUNERAL HOME, 1292 Pelham Street, Fonthill on Saturday, January 18th from 10 am - 12 pm with the celebration of Terry's life beginning at 12:00 noon. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the War Amps. "Still Waters Run Deep" Online condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 13, 2020