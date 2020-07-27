1/1
Terry STEWART
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce that Terry Stewart in his 66th year has passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Terry was a husband of 43 years to Anne Stewart (nee Reker). A DAD to Charles and Melinda (Bill). A GRANDPA to Grace and Olivia. He was a brother and brother-in-law to Helen, Paul (Janet), Tammy, and Phillip (Suzanne), Cecil and Bambi, Alice and Phil, Peter and Kim, Fran and Pete, Jackie and Dan, Karl and Tracy. He was loved by many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends and a member of Grace CRC. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Irene Stewart, his brothers David and Allen, and a sister Sharon. In the honour of Terry you may give a donation to Grace CRC Diaconal Fund. Arrangements entrusted to H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
(905) 735-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cudney Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved