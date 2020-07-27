It is with great sadness we announce that Terry Stewart in his 66th year has passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Terry was a husband of 43 years to Anne Stewart (nee Reker). A DAD to Charles and Melinda (Bill). A GRANDPA to Grace and Olivia. He was a brother and brother-in-law to Helen, Paul (Janet), Tammy, and Phillip (Suzanne), Cecil and Bambi, Alice and Phil, Peter and Kim, Fran and Pete, Jackie and Dan, Karl and Tracy. He was loved by many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends and a member of Grace CRC. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Irene Stewart, his brothers David and Allen, and a sister Sharon. In the honour of Terry you may give a donation to Grace CRC Diaconal Fund. Arrangements entrusted to H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
