Tillie Roorda went peacefully at her home into the arms of Jesus. Dearly beloved wife of Paul Roorda (2000) for 46 years. Cherished mother of Irene and Ralph Drost, Harriston, Philip and Tina Drost, Janice and Jonathan Barnhoorn, Matthew and Stephanie Drost, Kristopher and Kristy Drost, Theresa and Joesph Janeczko, Ann and Bert Steenbergen, Aylmer; Kevin and Joanna Steenbergen, David Steenbergen, Kimberly and Shawn Desmarais, Eve Roorda, Dunnville, Edward and Ann Roorda, Wellandport; Ellen and Jeremy DeRoos, Nicole and Jamie Burrill, Kayleen and Mike Ellison, Janelle and Tyler Agnew, Wilma and Peter Vander Mey (2013), Grimsby; Angela and Jonathan VanBerkel, Samantha and Chuck Dietrich; Kathleen and Sean DeVries, Jonathan and Sydney Vander Mey, Mark and Michelle Roorda, Niagara Falls; Celeste and Nic Pols, Connor Roorda, Cody Roorda. Dear Beppe Great to 42 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by one grandson, Spencer Roorda and two great-grandsons. Survived by Neeltje Tuinhof, Ann Hoekstra, Tina Bennink, Simon Langeraap, Henry and Beulah Hoekstra, Pete and Ann Hoekstra, Ron and Rachel Hoekstra; Joan Roorda, Jake and Ann VanderMeulen, John Roorda, Susan DeGroot. Predeceased by parents Edward and Irene Hoekstra, Eabe and Antje Roorda, stepmother-in-law Aafke Roorda; siblings Richard Hoekstra, Alice Langeraap, Jane Poelman and three brother-in-laws Jan Tuinhof, Arnold Bennink and John Poelman. Also predeceased by Libbe Roorda, Titjze and Wikje VanMarrum, Jake and Ann DeVries, John and Trinke DeHaan, Margaret Roorda and John DeGroot. A private family interment will take place at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens, Fonthill followed by a Celebration of Life at Mountainview CRC, Grimsby on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 12 noon by invitation only. Rev. Bob Loerts officiating. Due to Covid restrictions, people are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing rules. Memorial donations may be made to Shalom Manor, Grimsby or Crohns Foundation. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Psalms 91:2 "I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress, my God in whom I trust".