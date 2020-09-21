Tony Passed away after 97 wonderful years as a loving father, husband and Opa to his beloved family. Born in Dordrecht, Netherlands February 26, 1923, Tony is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Kathleen, his children Jennifer (Michael) Clarkson, Lawrence (Betty), Wayne (Drazenka) and Craig (Chantal) Vanderklei. Tony is also survived by the 11 grandchildren that he loved so much, Paul, Kevin, Samantha, Jessica, Nicolaas, Ryen, Mathieu, Andrew, Jason, Alexis, Katelyn and predeceased by his angel, Alivia. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Skye, Hannah, Reverie, Silas, Amelia, Callie and Isabella. He is survived by his sister Corrie in the Netherlands along with so many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Cornelia and Teunis, and his siblings, Wilhelmina, Maarten, Johanna and Henk. Tony served bravely in the Dutch Resistance fight in World War 2, before serving in both the Dutch and British Armies. Tony came to Canada in 1953 with his wife and one-month old daughter to make a life for himself and follow his dreams. As an aircraft engineer, he worked several jobs to support his family before spending 33 years at Fleet Industries as an engineer, tool designer and manager where he was well known by his many work colleagues over the years. He loved his career and was very proud of his work even long after his retirement. An avid golfer til the age of 95, Tony called Rio Vista golf course his second home and his favourite pastime was playing there and walking the course with the hundreds of good friends made over the years at the links. Tony's pride and joy were his kids and grandkids, whom he adored. Watching them play hockey, soccer, football, dance was a highlight for him in his retirement years and he was so very proud of all of them. The world has lost a wise man with huge heart and we have all benefited from having him in our lives for so long and he will be deeply missed. Williams Funeral Services, 722 Ridge Rd. N. Ridgeway entrusted with services. A celebration of Tony's life will take place at a time to be announced.



