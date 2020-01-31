|
In loving memory of Thelma Koerner, who passed away January 31, 2016. In life I loved you dearly, In death I love you still, In my heart you hold a place, No one else can ever fill, A thousand times I've needed you, A thousand times I've cried, If love alone could have saved you, You never would have died, It broke my heart to lose you, But you didn't go alone, Part of me went with you, The day God took you home. My Dear Mom: It has been four years now since I lost you and I miss you so very much. I miss your kind smile and your ready laugh. I miss your gentle touch and your soothing hugs. I miss your voice and your words of encouragement and support. I miss your goodness and your grace. I miss helping you and doing things for you. I miss playing euchre with you and taking you to bingo. I miss how much you cared for me and your unconditional love. I wish you were still here with me. I miss you, my dear Mom. I love you, Mom. I miss you. ~son Larry, daughter Beverly
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 31, 2020