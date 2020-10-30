Thelma passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in her 102nd year. Loving wife of the late Hayden. Thelma will be sadly missed by her daughter Phyllis Sterry of Stevensville and son Lee Sterry (Linda) of St. Catharines. She leaves grandchildren Stephen (Laura) and Dean (Christine) Sterry with wonderful memories. She was so proud of her great-grandchildren Ella and D.J. Also survived by a large extended family and several nieces and nephews. Thelma was predeceased by her father Frank Parfitt and stepmother Phyllis Mae and sisters Dava Simpson, Fern Barron, and stepsister Agnes Rocco. If considering a donation in memory of Thelma, the family would ask that you consider Faith Reformed Church or the Fort Erie SPCA. Williams Funeral Services, 722 Ridge Rd. entrusted with arrangements. The family will receive visitors on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. Funeral Services will take place at Faith Reformed Church, Black Creek on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Covid-19 and the BAO Regulations require individuals to make an appointment to attend visiting and/or the funeral. Please call the funeral home at 905-894-1161 or email info@williamsfuneralservices.ca to reserve a time. Maximum capacity may dictate availability, masks are mandated.



