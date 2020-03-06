Home

Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
Theodore (Ted) DIMITROFF

Ted passed away peacefully on March 1st, 2020 in his 98th year, with his devoted wife of 76 years, partners since high school, at his bedside. He will be sadly missed by his wife Marjorie, his three sons; Terry (Gerry), Brian (Shirley) and David (Dorothy). Ted will be missed by his six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Ted retired as plant manager at the Ohio Brass Co. During the war, Ted enlisted in the Air Force and was a physical training instructor at Trenton Air Base. His many hobbies included hunting, fishing, golf, trapshooting and woodcarving. His greatest love was his family and he was an inspiration to all. As per Ted's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES (905) 682 0472. A private family gathering to celebrate his long and wonderful life, will take place at a later date. On-line condolences may be made at www.passfieldmortuary.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 6, 2020
