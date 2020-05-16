Theodore Ewald Epp
1944-08-29 - 2020-05-07
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Ted on May 7, 2020 at the age of 75 at the Joseph Brant Hospital. Loving husband of Linda (Elliott). Proud and loving father of Tracy Stewart (Seth) and Kent Epp (Linda). Ted will be missed by his grandchildren, Grant, Justin, Taylor, Hannah and Brayden whom were the light of his life.Ted was predeceased by his parents Ewald(1969) and Alice(2016) Epp. Dear brother of Pat and Bob Poe and Cathy and Mike Jackowitz. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, brother and sister in-laws, cousins and friends. Cremation has taken place. Due to the current Covid-19 situation a Celebration of Ted's life will take place at a later date. If desired a memorial donation can be made to Parkinson's Disease Canada or a charity of your choice would be appreciated

Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 16, 2020.
