Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, February 14, 2020. Beloved father of Karena (Matt) and Erica (John). Loving grandfather to Marshal. Theodore, Caroline and Meredith. Ted was pet granddad to his "fur-babies", Chester, Ce Ce and Cordelia. He will be deeply missed by his many brothers, sisters and friends. Ted was a truck driver for over 30 years and he loved driving. If he wasn't "out on the road" he was out fishing or tending his garden, enjoying nature. Ted was a generous kind man who possessed a warm sense of humor. He enjoyed all kinds of music and loved dancing, having a great time with all those who knew him. If you want to find me, you'll know where to look. . . I've gone fishing. Guests are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 4:00 till 6:00 p.m. Followed by a Funeral Service at 6:00 till 7:00 p.m. at George Darte Funeral Home 585 Carlton St. St. Catharines, Ontario. According to Ted's wishes a cremation will take place the following day. Donations to the Walker Family Cancer Centre and to Hospice Niagara would be greatly appreciated by the Osborne Family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 16, 2020