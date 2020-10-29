1/1
Theodore Samuel "Ted" TREMBLAY
On Monday, October 26, 2020 he crossed the finish line and took the checkered flag at St. Catharines General in his 77th year. Predeceased by his mother, Violet, father, Theodore, baby sister, Patsy, in-law's Ronald, Gerald, Bunny and Harley. Beloved husband to Joy for 56 years. Devoted father to Ted (Brigitte), Brenda (Tim) and Jenn (Ken). Papa to Allie, Brandon, Kaylee, Jacob, Bryson and Wesley. Big brother to Donnie, Donna (Donat) and Michelle (Steve). Brother-in-law of Irene and Mary. Fondly remembered by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews including Alicia and Ryan (Homer). Ted was a car enthusiast with a career as an automotive and truck and coach mechanic. He built a 1948 Austin of England which he loved and brought to car shows. He attended Merrittville Speedway weekly since opening in 1952. Merrittville's Turn 1 will never be the same. Special thank you to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services for all of their tremendous care and respect during our difficult time. We also have great appreciation for Dr. Qawi, Dr. Yelamanchili, Dr. Goodarzi, Dr. Aidoo and the Walker Family Cancer Centre. Donations can be made to the Humane Society or the Walker Family Cancer Centre. Due to COVID-19, his celebration of life will have to take a rain check. It will hopefully occur next race season, details to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 29, 2020.
