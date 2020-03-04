|
|
Peacefully, surrounded by family, Ted died at age 83 at the Welland Hospital after a struggle with health issues. He will be missed by many including brother Joe, sister-in-law Pat, nieces and nephews; Cathy, Chris, Mike and Wendy, grand-nieces and nephews; Nicky, Jenny, Elora, Alex, Lauren, Daniel, Lindsay and Matthew, and great-grand-nieces; Madylin and Elizabeth. Ted was born to Mary and Joseph Sr. and lived his entire life in Humberstone/Port Colborne where he enjoyed fishing on Lake Erie, caring for his dogs Buddy and Jessie, and tending his garden which he grew from his own harvested seeds. In his working career Ted sold and repaired electronics and became manager of Brant Electronics on King Street in Welland. His favourite vacations were up north fishing on Lake Nipissing with buddies. Gone but remembered is his white convertible with red seats. Always ready to laugh, Ted was a fan of shows like Red Green, Sanford & Son, and Barney Miller. He'd even laugh at his luck at the casino. Over the years, family and friends spent many special moments with Ted talking politics, laughing at life, or exchanging recipes while enjoying Volcano pizza, KFC, Harvey's hamburgers and cold beer. Fond memories we hold are of running around the garden paths, eating raspberries, playing in Ted's boat or of getting a ride out beyond the breakwall. Ted was a gentle soul and always a joy to talk with. Sincere thanks to Port Colborne Urgent Care and Welland Hospital ICU staff for excellent and compassionate care. Interment will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery in warmer weather. Donations to the Welland and District Humane Society or in Ted's name are appreciated. Arrangements in care of WELLAND CREMATION SERVICE 905 735 7957
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 4, 2020